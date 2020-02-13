Podcast: Renk Speaks With Dr Wolfram From Hillsdale College About The Economy, Tariffs and More

I spoke with Dr. Gary L. Wolfram, on Tuesday, February 11 to get his thoughts on today's great economy, President Trump's use of Tariffs and more.

Dr. Wolfram is the William Simon Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Director of Economics and Professor of Political Economy at Hillsdale College. Dr. Wolfram is also the President of the Hillsdale Policy Group, a consulting firm specializing in taxation and public policy analysis. He is the author of A Capitalist Manifesto: Understanding the Market Economy and Defending Liberty.

His government experience includes holding the position of Washington chief of staff for former Michigan Congressman Nick Smith, a senior economist for the Michigan State Republican policy staff, and serving as Michigan's deputy state treasurer for taxation and economic policy.

Below you will find a very fun and informative discussion about today's, what many would agree is a booming economy, President Trump's use of Tariff's as a tool to bring China to the table for a trade agreement and much more.

Enjoy:

