Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral

Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok.

The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!

The Organizer Man's most viewed video could come in handy at Kalamazoo Ribfest. This hack has been viewed 5.7 million times over the last 5 months.

This is hands down my favorite video on this channel. The Organizer Man's hack to clear your dresser. This video has been viewed 1.5 million times with over 356 thousand likes.

The second most viewed video on his channel is a grocery shopping hack. This video has been viewed 2 million times and has received over 190 thousand likes.

When he's not giving hacks on organization, he's throwing cooking tips at you, like this video that has been viewed 728.2 times.

