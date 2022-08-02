Portage Northern, Michigan Ace Tommy Henry To Make MLB Debut
Former Portage Northern Huskie and Michigan Wolverine Tommy Henry will make his major league pitching debut Wednesday night for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry was the 74th overall pick of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.
Henry is no stranger to big moments and big stages having pitched Michigan to the College World Series and having a Michael Jordan-like moment: "despite having been hospitalized with the flu, he was the winning pitcher against No. 1 UCLA in the deciding game of the 2019 NCAA Super Regional. Then-Michigan coach Erik Bakich called it the gutsiest performance of the tournament.
"Looking at him, barely being able to stand up when we first got to L.A., I thought there was no way not only was he gonna get outta bed, let alone take the mound and throw seven innings," - Michigan coach Erik Bakich via the Detroit Free-Press.
Eight days later, Henry returned with a three-hitter shutout against Florida State, striking out ten. Six days after that, he struck out eight in the opener of the final against eventual champion Vanderbilt.
Since then, Henry has been working through the Diamondbacks farm system, having a 4-4 record this season with Reno of the Pacific Coast League. The Diamondbacks are currently 11 games under .500 and in fourth place in the National League West division.