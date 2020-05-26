Portion of Colon Gets Revamp with Resurfacing Project

"The Magic Capital of the World" will see a pleasant new view in a spell that will continue through August.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that they will embark on a resurfacing project beginning May 26th that will change the landscape just east of downtown Colon. The resurfacing will be along just over a two-mile stretch of Colon Road (M-86) between Farrand and Kane roads. The plans for the project will add concrete curbs, and gutters while updating sidewalk ramps.

According to the release from MDOT, the project will extend the life of the roadway and improve ride quality and safety for motorists. The new sidewalks will improve pedestrian safety, accessibility and mobility.

During the project, there will be intermittent lane closures to allow for the resurfacing to take place. Traffic regulators will be on hand for a safer passage through the work area.

The department's investment into the project is just under $1 million ($987,000 to be exact) and will take a better part of the summer to complete. The estimated end date is August 21st.