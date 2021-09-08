Praise in the Park Will Offer Free Backpacks To Battle Creek Kids

It will be Praise in the Park, this coming Saturday afternoon, September 11th.

Christ Temple Church’s Community Outreach Service will be giving out free backpacks to the first 150 children who come to Claude Evans Park, in Battle Creek, between 4 PM-6 PM. On top of that, everyone who attends can enjoy free hotdogs.

Get our free mobile app

Praise in the Park will include a service along with music, and if the free hotdogs don’t fill you up, Country Trucking Kitchen will be selling rib tips.

Claude Evans Park is located at 300 North Washington Avenue. The event takes place on the Southside of the park, next to the basketball courts.