Your Chance at Fair Food This Weekend

One of the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the humble food trailer, often seen on the midways of county fairs or various festivals that take place after the winter thaw. This weekend will offer “fair-food” fanatics a chance to delve into the midway delights that they may be craving.

Ibison Concessions will have two food trailers in the parking-lot of the BP Gas Station, at the southern end of Sprinkle Road in Vicksburg, this weekend. They will feature all your favorites foods that are usually only available on the midway of your county fair or festival. Elephant Ears, Corn Dogs, Polish Sausage, Funnel Cakes, Cotton Candy, to name a few. It will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11Am-7PM.

Photo: Brad Carpenter

With the onset of the pandemic, Ibison Concessions was slammed with the cancellation of their entire Spring-Summer venues. Misty Ibison and her husband operate Ibison Concessions, the Michigan based company that has been in business for over 26-years. Misty says, “This is 100% of what we do for a living. We have nothing on the side.” They own multiple trailers that cover the likes of any fairgoer, such as Elephant Ears, ice cream, pizza and Funnel Cakes.

The current trailer location began when it was evident that the pandemic was going to drastically alter their seasonal game plan. “Initially, when we first started, we just started at my house, and we did a three-day trial run.” The experiment was a success and they were off to the BP Gas location.

Misty Ibison of Ibison Concessions Photo: Brad Carpenter

The Italian Sausage has gained a popular following, becoming a regular feature. “We kind of listen to the community. We find out what people want and try to accommodate that and bring them all the different fair foods that we can. They can come through one drive-thru, get what they would like and then be able to be on their way.”

Over the years they have developed a following of local fans who track their route among the local festivals and events. Ibison noted that several people are following the business on their Facebook page and Instagram. By doing so, folks can be alerted to any events that are on their itinerary and of new additions to the menu.

Ibison says it looks as though they will be on the BP Gas site through August, but things are still “Up in the air.” This weekend promises to be perfect weather for a cruise to nearby Vicksburg to dine upon the fair-trailer favorites which you may not see anywhere else in the near future.

Photo: Brad Carpenter

Photo: Brad Carpenter