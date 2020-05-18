President Trump To Visit Ford Ventilator Plant In Michigan Thursday

President Trump will be coming to Michigan this week to speak at a Ford manufacturing facility that was converted to produce ventilators to aid the fight against COVID-19.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Ford’s Rawsonville Plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday. According to the White House, the visit is to thank the Ford Motor Company plant for making personal protection equipment and ventilators there with the help of General Electric's Healthcare division. Ford began making ventilators at the Ypsilanti plant during the week of April 20 and set a goal of producing 50,000 ventilators in 100 days at the facility.

The last time President Trump visited Michigan was in January when he gave a speech at an auto parts plant in Warren.

The president is expected to speak at the Ford production facility after taking a tour.

