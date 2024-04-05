Here’s the #1 Most Walkable City in Michigan

Once the spring weather arrives in Michigan (and actually sticks around) there's nothing like a nice stroll through downtown to soak in a beautiful day and check out the local shops.

Michigan has some gorgeous downtowns to walk through, and not just the big cities of Detroit and Grand Rapids. Smaller towns and suburbs have their own personality to showcase as well.

But it's not just downtown that makes a city walkable. Having large parks and nature walks can help people get outside and see the beauty Michigan has hidden in every corner.

Still, it's always fun to see which cities stand out the most in certain categories. So if you're looking for a new place in the Mitten State to walk around, Redfin recently released a top 10 list of Michigan's most walkable cities.

Redfin graded Michigan cities on a 0-100 scale based on their walking routes to nearby amenities and attractions, the cities' population densities and other metrics such block lengths in downtown.

Most of the cities in the top 10 scored in the high 50s to low 60s on the scale, which seems rather low. But the choices seem pretty spot-on despite the scores.

To round out the top 3, the home of Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, scored a 62. With Depot Town, EMU, downtown and Riverside Park, Ypsilanti has a lot going for it snuggled between the chaotic roadways of Ann Arbor and Detroit.

Taking the No. 2 spot is Ferndale, a suburb of Detroit up Woodward Ave. Ferndale's downtown scene features tons of shops and restaurants along Woodward and 9 Mile Road. A top attraction would be The Fly Trap, Michigan's top "Triple D" restaurant. Redfin gave Ferndale a 67 walkability score.

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Best 'Diners, Drive-In America

Redfin's choice for the top walkable city is one of Michigan's fastest-growing cities, Hamtramck (pronounced ham·tra·mik). The tiny but walkable Detroit suburb scored a whopping 82. The city is only 2.09 square miles, so you could feasibly walk the entire city in roughly a day, but just its downtown will be enough to keep you entertained.

Along with plenty of shops and restaurants, Hamtramck also features a comedy improv theater, the Planet Ant Theatre, a folk art center in Hamtramck Disneyland and Poland Street's beautiful St. Florian Catholic Church.

For Redfin's full top 10 list of Michigan's walkable cities, click here.

