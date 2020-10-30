President Trump’s Final Campaign Stop Will Be in Grand Rapids Monday Night

Just as he did in 2016, President Donald Trump will make his final campaign trail stop in Grand Rapids on the eve of the election.

WOOD-TV8 reports that Trump will be making an appearance at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport late Monday evening. The event is slated to begin at 10:30 p.m. Supporters may arrive as early as 7:30 p.m., and can register for the event here.

It will be a busy day for President Trump, as he has campaign stops scheduled in Fayetteville, N.C., Scranton, Penn., Traverse City, Mich., Kenosha, Wisc. and Grand Rapids.

Campaign events for both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have ramped up in Michigan over the past few weeks.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden will be in Michigan Sunday, with campaign stops planned in both Flint and Detroit.

Michigan, with 16 electoral votes, is considered a key state in this election. Kent County is considered one of the top bellwether counties in the nation for this election.

Many people across the state of Michigan have opted to vote absentee in the 2020 election. As of Friday, October 30, more than 2.6 million absentee ballots had been returned statewide. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has advised voters in the state that it is too late to mail back their absentee ballots, and instead recommends bringing them directly to the clerk's office or dropping them in designated ballot drop-off boxes.