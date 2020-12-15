Biden Wants To Unify Our Divided Nation By Having His Dog’s Rip A Trump Doll Apart

Joe Biden read off a teleprompter last night that told him to tell whoever was watching that he will “work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did”.

Is this the same guy who back in late October during an event in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, (not far from his home and consisted of a few cars) Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as “chumps?".

Standing in front of some cars on a microphone Biden said:

We don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphones, those Trump guys

Is this the same guy who was visiting a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant in Michigan and as he was making his way amongst a bunch of plant employees when a union employee engaged in a conversation with him and said the following directly to Biden:

You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns

Biden interrupted him and said:

You're full of sh*t,

A young female staffer of his attempted to intervene and Biden told her to:

Shush! Shush!

Is that not sexist, how can he speak to a woman like that in front of all those male union workers?

Last night he read the following words:

“In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them”

That only happens in free and fair elections, not elections where fraud occurs and Americans' votes are suppressed by illegal votes, Joe.

He went on to say that everyone because he did not single out Americans have:

“The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.”

Again only legal votes have the “The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves”, not all votes that include illegal ones.

Is this the same Joe Biden who gave his dog’s a Trump doll to rip apart?

This is the guy calling for unity, ok Joe. You keep thinking that all of what you have done and said to people who disagree with you is somehow washed away because you got away with the greatest political theft in American history.

Do you really believe that 15,000,000 million more people voted for you than Obama in 2012?

