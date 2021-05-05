If These Foods Are So Disliked, Why Are They Still Around?

If people say they dislike the following foods so much, then why are the grocer shelves always stocked with 'em? They must get purchased - otherwise, the store would discontinue the product.

There are foods on Michigan store shelves that have existed for decades.....some shoppers wonder why, and others enjoy eating the odd and different.

Like what, you ask?

Questionable Foods That Can Still Be Found in Stores Here is a baker's dozen of foods Michiganders say they don't like, but for some reason, these items always mysteriously appear on the Michigan grocer shelves, week after week.

So there ya have it. A baker's dozen of foods Michiganders say they don't like, but for some reason, these items always mysteriously appear on the Michigan grocer shelves, week after week. SOMEbody out there is buying this stuff...

SEE MORE: Our Favorite Comfort Foods

UP NEXT: 7 Foods Michiganders Eat When It's Cold Outside