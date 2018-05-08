Raccoon Family Scares Michigan Police on Video

A raccoon family falls through a Sheridan Township, MI ceiling. The video of the first responders catching them is hilarious.

Sometimes when you're sitting on your couch watching TV a family of raccoons drop in for a visit. This video was shared on the Albion Department of Public Safety. It is both hilarious and adorable. (If the video isn't showing up on your mobile device just click here.)

According to Yahoo.com,

Police said in a statement that a dog catcher pole was used to collar the raccoon. No people or animals were injured in the incident. The raccoons were taken away and released into the wild.

How adorable are those babies?

BONUS VIDEO: Dana Marshall vs Raccoon