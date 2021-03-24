Ref Gets Fired For Comments Made During Detroit Red Wings Game

A referee no longer has a job after he was caught on audio saying he “wanted to get” a penalty against the Nashville Predators during last night's game against the Detroit Red Wings. That's something you don't want to ever say especially when your mic is hot.

According to WDIV, official Tim Peel was caught on broadcast audio saying, “It wasn’t much, but I wanted to get a f---ing penalty against Nashville early.”

The incident happened during the second period.

NHL’s Colin Campbell, senior executive vice president of hockey operations:

Nothing is more important than ensuring the integrity of our game, Tim Peel’s conduct is in direct contradiction to the adherence to that cornerstone principle that we demand of our officials and that of our fans, players, coaches and all those associated with our game expect and deserve. There is no justification for his comments, no matter the context of his intention, and the National Hockey League will take any and all steps necessary to protect the integrity of our game.

There is literally nothing that guy could say to make his comments justified. It kind of makes you wonder how many other officials think as this guy does.