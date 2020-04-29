Remember When Democrats Were Angry With President Trump Over A Travel Ban?

Back in the day Democrats and their media cohorts were so angry at President Trump for wanting to temporally ban travel from 7 countries. Do you remember those good old days in 2017?

Let us look at the timeline presented by CNN:

January 27 -- President signs executive order Trump issues the executive order banning entry for 90 days by citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The order also indefinitely halts refugees from Syria. January 28 -- Protests start nationwide Mass protests start at airports across the United States in opposition to the travel ban. January 28 -- Judge in New York temporarily blocks part of order A federal judge in New York blocked part of the order. US Judge Ann M. Donnelly held that the petitioners had a "strong likelihood of success" in establishing that their removal "violates their rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution." January 29 -- Judge in Massachusetts also issues a temporary restraining order A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked a part of the order in a case brought by lawyers for two lawful permanent residents who are college professors. That order went a step further ordering that the government could not "detain or remove" those who arrived legally from the seven countries subject to Trump's order. January 29 -- Trump vigorously defends order President Trump defended the order, insisting it would protect the country from terrorists. "This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe," the President wrote in a statement. January 30 -- Former President Barack Obama criticizes order Obama said he "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," according to a statement through a spokesman.

The Democrats were so mad at President Trump for attempting to stop a possible terrorist from TRAVELING to our country.

Now those same Democrats do not have a problem at all when Governors like Whitmer ban Americans who live in Michigan from TRAVELING anywhere in Michigan if they are not traveling to the grocery store or pharmacy, let alone second homes or cabins they own.

Do you find that interesting?

Now those same Democrats do not have a problem at all when Governors like Whitmer closes down the third branch of government, the judicial branch. Most courts in Michigan have been closed and Whitmer is denying citizens a speedy trial.

Do you find that interesting?

Now those same Democrats do not have a problem at all when Governors like Whitmer tell you what you can and cannot have on your grocery list.

Do you find that interesting?

Travel from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen is a must but traveling from your home to a neighbor’s home illegal.

Interesting.

Wake up Americans and see what these politicians are doing with your civil rights.

Is this a dry run at testing the limits of a “police state”?

A “police state” has laws that deprive their citizens of basic civil rights, the use of the police to enforce those laws, snitches to inform the police and government and mainstream manipulative news organizations that support every one of the previous 3 points I made.

I am troubled because so many Americans appear untroubled about what is occurring. We already know that the left has been encouraging this type of behavior since 2008 and they have only become more extreme by the day.

I say again comrades wake up and smell your horrible coffee produced by a government-run bureau.

