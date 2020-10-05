David A. Kallman has over 30 years of litigation experience with over 300 trials. His experience includes constitutional law, administrative law, church-state relations, homeschooling and education law, etc.

David is also the Senior Legal Counsel for the Great Lakes Justice Center.

I asked David to come on the show to discuss the Michigan Supreme Court decision last Friday that Governor Whitmer violated her constitutional authority by continuing to issue orders to combat COVID-19 without the approval of state lawmakers.

The Court also ruled that the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act violates the Michigan Constitution.

Please listen below to hear his thoughts on the decision, Governor Whitmer's refusing to follow their ruling for at least 21 days and the counties around the state issuing their own executive orders.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595