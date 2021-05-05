Michigan’s New Mask Rules; You Must Wear Them Here But Not There But If The Density But Don’t Forget About The Square Feet And Possibly Maybe Here Depending If

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services announced last night via a press release changes to Whitmer’s Gatherings and Masks Order. It is a great read; some make you laugh, others make you cry and others have you scratching your head in amazement wondering if they have any “real” people in their meetings discussing these edicts.

The order goes into effect on Thursday, May 6th. Here they are, enjoy the read:

Masks are generally not required outdoors unless a gathering has 100 or more people.

Residential outdoor gatherings are allowed up to 50 people. Or, where density does not exceed 20 persons per 1,000 square feet of usable outdoor space, up to 300 people may be gathered.

For people who aren't yet fully vaccinated, that means masking up whenever around other people not from your household.

In addition, anyone who is fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms is not required to wear a mask at residential gatherings, including indoors

New guidance for organized sports no longer requires routine COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated participants if they are asymptomatic. Masks continue to be required for contact sports but are no longer required outdoors during active practice and competition for non-contact sports. For example, softball and baseball players will be required to wear a mask in the dugout but not when at bat or playing first base.

Large outdoor events, including festivals, fairs, and golf tournaments will be able to exceed the current 1,000-person limit so long as they create and post a safety plan consistent with the MDHHS Large Outdoor Event Guidance, and no more than 20 persons per 1,000 square feet are gathered in any space available to patrons.

Outdoor stadiums and arenas: Stadiums complying with enhanced protocols will continue to be allowed to operate at 20% of their fixed seating capacity. For example, a stadium with a maximum capacity complying with enhanced protocols would be permitted to host 8,000 patrons. Otherwise, for stadiums or arenas with a fixed seating capacity of 5,000 or greater without enhanced protocols 1,000 patrons may be gathered (previously 750). For stadiums or arenas with a fixed seating capacity of 10,000 or greater without enhanced protocols 1,500 patrons may be gathered.



Now you are fully informed on the proper use of masks per Governor Whitmer’s orders, go forth, follow their edicts and stop spreading the virus.

Remember if you are not yet fully vaccinated you must wear a mask around other people, not from your household. If you are fully vaccinated but remember and this is a big “but” you are not experiencing symptoms you are not required to wear a mask at residential gatherings, including indoors. How are we to know for sure who is vaccinated and who is not? Are we supposed to just believe everyone or only those who pinkie promise?

If you are in organized sports you must wear a mask if that sports require contact but not for outdoor sports where there is no contact. Don’t forget if you are playing softball or baseball you MUST wear a mask in the dugout but not when you are batting or playing first base. Apparently, if you are playing any other position you must wear the mask because the new executive/emergency order does not say any other position but first base and you know what lawyers will do with that wording.

I have a question, if you are batting you are within 6 feet of both the catcher and umpire. Why do you not have to wear a mask then, do we not care about the lives of the catcher and umpire? Also if you get a hit and are on first base, the first basemen should be holding you to that base thus is within 6 feet of you, do we also not care about the life of the first basement in that scenario?

I am just a simple man with simple questions. Perhaps all of this is just way over my head and I just do not get it. Perhaps we who use our brains, common sense and critical thinking skills are just simpletons.

Or perhaps it is the other way around.

I have some video of what I am told are Whitmer Administration people who are discussing the baseball mask edict and who should wear a mask on the field. Here it is:

