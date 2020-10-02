Breaking: Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders Ruled Unconstitutional

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled 4-3 late this afternoon that Governor Whitmer’s Actions for the last five months were illegal and unconstitutional. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Governor Whitmer had no authority after the first 28 days to declare a state of emergency without the consent of the State Legislature.

The Detroit News reported that Justices Stephen Markman, Brian Zahra, Beth Clement and David Viviano all ruled against her illegal use of power. Chief Justice Bridget M. Mc Cormack, Richard Bernstein and Megan Cavanagh all voted for her use of the unconstitutional 1945 law.

The Court also ruled that the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act violates the Michigan Constitution.

Their ruling stated:

“"... the Governor only possessed the authority or obligation to declare a state of emergency or state of disaster once and then had to terminate that declaration when the Legislature did not authorize an extension; the Governor possessed no authority to redeclare the same state of emergency or state of disaster and thereby avoid the Legislature’s limitation on her authority”

Justice Markman wrote:

“(We) do not believe that the Legislature intended to allow the governor to redeclare … the identical state of emergency and state of disaster under these circumstances”

Whitmer has issued more than 180 executive orders most of which were unconstitutional due to this ruling.

What comes next is unclear right now. Are all of her executive orders now not in effect, we do not know. My assumption is the State House, Senate and the Governor will need to sit down and discuss their next steps.

What is clear is Governor Whitmer’s total control over the state of Michigan has ended. We can now get back to regular order and all three branches of Michigan government will need to work together with the proper checks and balances back in place.

The people of Michigan through our Representatives will now have a say in how our government is run.

