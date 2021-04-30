Ride Around 1960s Detroit In A Fire Truck [Video]

This video of a fire truck driving around in 1960s Detroit is weirdly comforting.

The slow motion film shows a Detroit fire truck with a crew on board responding to a call near Grand Circus Park in the 1960s.

Besides the nostalgia of it, I find this video to be strangely calming to watch. Perhaps its the lack of sound, the slowness of it, or the feeling of safety knowing there are firefighters taking care of things. I can't explain why.

You may also notice the presence of what we used to call "smog" back in the day, that weird mixture of car exhaust, smoke form factories and general overall air pollution.

Check it out for yourself:

