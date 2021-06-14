175 Feet of Michigan Riverfront Property for Less than $90k in Union City

If you have a dream of having a view of the water in Michigan whether it's a Great Lake, inland lake, or even along a river, you're going to have quite the monthly mortgage payment, right?

Maybe not, if you know where to look.

Union City is in Branch County about 17 miles due south of Battle Creek.

This particular home, on Sycamore Bend, is listed for $89,900 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate in Battle Creek. The listing describes:

What an amazing riverfront property, 3 Bedroom Ranch home with scenic St Joseph River Views, Great fishing, Kayaking, Swimming Etc. 175 Ft of Frontage....This property would make a great getaway or year round low maintenance home.

This home is just upriver from Union Lake, which was formed by Riley Dam.

Check out the property:

Recently McGhee's bar in downtown Union City was on the market, also for a very reasonable price - $30,000. Check out that listing here.

