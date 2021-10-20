The legend of Union City's infamous Dead Man's Hallow is an urban legend that has left people puzzled and with different theories as to what it is. The swampy area of Park Street just outside of the village's downtown area is said to be the site where a man killed his wife and then hung himself in the marshland. Now, the village will be giving a tour, explaining the many theories behind this mysterious spot:

Have you ever wondered why Union City locals call it Dead Man's Hollow? The Union City Society for Historic Preservation is pleased to announce a historical walking tour that explores the truth behind the legend of Union City's Dead Man's Hollow. There will be two tours, one beginning at 5 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 beginning at the Hammond House and ending at Dead Man’s Hollow. This tour will be approximately 1.5 miles. Due to the graphic content of the story, only ages 14 and up will be permitted accompanied by an adult.

Event Info

Tickets are $10 and on sale now at Miller’s Pharmacy, All Things Serenity Yoga Studio, Event Center, and Heator’s Insurance in Union City. You can also order them via mail by sending payment to the Hammond House, 210 Charlotte St., Union City, MI, 49094.

A More Sinister Legend

One man on Facebook even went as far to suggest that the land itself in the Hallow is cursed:

I heard It was dug out in the 1890s (?) and was supposed to be part of a canal system that was supposed to meet the waters straight from there across Broadway St. to meet the River to form a barge system. I heard people kept dying in that spot at the hollow and they quit.

