Romaine Lettuce Linked To A New E. Coli Outbreak

Romaine lettuce is delicious in a salad but beware because the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention say there is a new E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

Do you just love a nice crispy salad that has fresh romaine lettuce? I know I sure do but there is a strain right now we all have to avoid.

According to FOX 17, the current E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is different that the two previous outbreaks that occurred earlier in 2020.

It is time to check your salad drawer in the fridge for the romaine lettuce brand Tanimura & Antle. Six different states have the infected lettuce in their state including right here in Michigan.

Tanimura & Antle had previously recalled the single head romaine lettuce back on November 6th but plenty had already made it to stores and possibly your home.

No deaths have been linked to the lettuce that has been contaminated by E. coli but a dozen people have been infected with five of them having to seek treatment in a hospital.

FOX 17 provided some info on the romaine lettuce from Tanimura & Antle that has been recalled:

Do not eat, sell or serve the romaine lettuce

This is the UPC number you need to look for on your packaging - 0-27918-20314-9

The romaine lettuce in question will have a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020

The Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) sticker for retailers and sitibuters of 571280289SRS1 and 571280290SRS1

If you have eaten some of the recalled romaine lettuce and you are having symptoms of an E. coli infection, you must speak with your doctor immediately. To help our your doctor, make a list of what you have eaten the week leading up to when you became sick. And as a good samaritan you need to report you have E. coli to your local and state health department.