What Are Democrats Teaching Their Children These Days?

After the media decided to play the game of calling the official winners of political campaigns the Biden supporters took to the streets in Coronavirus super spreader events as we have never seen before. Apparently, they do not believe the virus is as deadly as they have been telling everyone, or they are just not that bright.

There are even videos of Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chucky Schumer removing his mask to celebrate with a crowd of Biden supporters in the heart of New York City, without a care in the world about spreading the COVID virus to whoever is around them. Wasn’t New York once considered a hotspot of the virus? Yes, that was where their Governor, like Michigan’s Governor Whitmer, sent nursing home residents to their death when they ordered the nursing homes to take COVID-19 positive residents back in their buildings.

Courtesy of The Hill via Twitter

The super spreader events that the Democrats were holding are not even the worst of my concerns. My big concern comes from what Democrats/Biden supporters are teaching their children and that is hate and violence.

Below you will find a picture of a 6-year old drop kicking a Trump punching bag in the city of Minneapolis Minnesota. This teaching of hate and violence by the Democrats/Biden supporters does not bode well for the future of our country. Just imagine what these children will turn into when they grow up?

We actually do not have to imagine. We see it today, they will turn into the rioters, looters and violent Democrat/Biden supporters who are burning down the cities and stealing everything in their sites.

This from the Party of civility, love, tolerance and acceptance of other people’s thoughts.

Prepare to continue to protect yourselves because along with the Democrats teaching their children about hate and violence they are also calling for the defunding of the police.

Joe Biden himself said he believes in “redirecting” money away from the police. In an interview with “Now This News” hosted by Ady Barkan, Barkan asked:

“Can we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?”

Joe Biden responded with:

“Yes. Absolutely. One of the things that we also need to be doing is fundamentally changing the way – and I’ve been pushing it for years – changing the way we deal with our prison system. It should be a rehabilitation system, not a punishment system”

“Yes. Absolutely” he is going to call or possibly order the defunding/redirect money from the police agencies around the country.

Good luck America and remember who to thank when things continue to spiral out of control.

