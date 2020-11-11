Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Momo Of Calhoun County

Meet Momo from the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, an independent full-figured gal looking for a fitness partner and forever home.

Momo is just like many of us. She has put on a little extra weight as of late. While the "Quarantine 15" is very real for many of us, her weight gain is also due in part to not enough activity. I already feel like she gets me. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say she was at an average weight when she arrived but has since become a bit of a chunk. So how do you help a cat lose weight? Not overfeeding and playtime! Get her chasing toys.

Momo at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Momo loves attention when it's on her terms. She prefers to seek it out when needed. She tolerates the other cats in the HSSCM cat room but would prefer to be the only cat in her forever home. She would really blossom in a quiet home that has plenty of accessible windows for her to look out at area wildlife and bask in the sun. Older children or no children are preferred for her forever home. Perhaps an older couple... She may do okay with an older dog that is cat friendly but would also be happy being the only furry family member in the home.

Momo at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

One thing is for sure, with a little time and patience, Momo will make the best companion.

Are you interested in making Momo a forever part of your home? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Momo isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to see other furry friends at HSSCM waiting for their own forever homes.