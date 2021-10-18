Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Coldwater Man

Michigan State Police are asking for help locating a Coldwater man missing since the end of August.

Michigan State Police from the Marshall Post is asking for the public's help locating a missing 32-year-old man. Scott Fraiser has not been seen or heard from since the end of August.

Scott could be staying in the Auburn Hills/Greater Detroit area. His family is from Coldwater, Michigan.

Scott is described as a 32-year-old white male, standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, has sandy blond hair, and blue eyes.

Scott has several tattoos and often goes by "Scotty".

Anyone with information on Scott Fraiser's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500. Reference Case #54-5634-21.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Police