Search for Trailer in St. Joseph County Continues

A trailer for a construction company was taken from a home in St. Joseph County before the work week began.

The Michigan State Police post in Marshall reports that troopers responded to the 68000 block of Klinger Lake Road, just east of White Pigeon, on a report of a stolen trailer. Investigators learned that the trailer (shown above) was taken during the overnight hours of July 26th and early morning of July 27th.

The trailer is dark blue and has the words "Smoll's Construction and Glass" on both sides. The trailer is 16-feet in length.

If you have information on the trailer's whereabouts, please contact the Michigan State Police's Marshall post at 269-558-0500. Trooper Jason Sylvester and Detective Sergeant Todd Peteren are the leads on the case. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Northern Indiana at 574-288-STOP.

A big "thank you" to Jesse Lederman for his permission for use of the photo.