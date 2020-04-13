Second Person Dies in Calhoun County From COVID-19

A second person has died as a result of the COVID-19 virus. A release from the Calhoun County Emeregency Operations Center stated,

Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) is saddened to announce the second death in the health department’s jurisdiction attributed to COVID-19. The individual was a middle-aged adult with underlying medical conditions who passed away Sunday. This death brings the cumulative fatality total to two (2) in Calhoun County due to COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, April 13th, Calhoun County has seen 83 persons test positive for the virus, and 28 have been hospitalized. The County is posting a breakdown of the data now on it's website.

Of those infected in the county, nearly 58% are women. The age group with the highest percentage is 40-49, at nearly 27%. The highest numbers of new cases occurred on April 3rd, 6th, and 10th.

“We are still in the first phase of our multi-phase response to COVID-19,” explained CCPHD Health Officer, Eric Pessell. “The goal of this first phase is saving lives. To be effective, we must ALL do this by following CDC guidance and executive orders. We must refuse to give the virus opportunities to spread from person to person.”

Pessell went on to say that strict adherence to the Governor's executive order is important. "With a poor adherence to this order, Calhoun County is projected to hit our healthcare capacities in mid-May."