Second positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Calhoun County

A second person in Calhoun County has tested positive for COVID-19. The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) says the resident is currently at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. In a news release, the department states , "We are in communication with Bronson staff. We will also be contacting and informing those who have been in close contact with the patient and assessing and monitoring symptoms as appropriate."

Many in the community, who are trying to gage their exposure level, are demanding details about who has been infected and where they work and live. Many of those details will not be released. Calhoun County Deputy Health officer Brigette Reichenbaugh says they understand that many people are concerned about contracting COVID-19 or are wondering if they may have been exposed. "In order to protect the privacy of the individuals, identifying information and medical records will not be released to the public UNLESS permission is received from the individual or the facility, if applicable. We know many citizens are interested in more information about positive cases, whether it be a neighbor, coworker, or friend. Although we cannot release that information, we want residents to know that, at this time, we will reach out to all identified contacts of Calhoun COVID-19 positive cases to discuss appropriate actions needed to take."The Calhoun county resident who most recently tested positive is now the first person at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with the disease. Bronson said in a release on Sunday, "Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo County has admitted its first patient with a positive test result for COVID-19. The patient is a resident of Calhoun County and is currently in isolation at the hospital."

Bronson is following standard infection control measures to protect its providers, employees and other patients from exposure to the virus. Staff caring for this and any future COVID-19 patients wear proper protective gear and hospital employees are screened before each shift to ensure they are symptom-free.

Bronson’s preparedness for the arrival of COVID-19 in southwest Michigan also includes travel recommendations for employees and employed providers to ensure a full complement of staff is available to care for patients during the pandemic.

On Saturday, Calhoun County officials held a press conference to announce the first confirmed case.

Reichenbaugh reminds citizens of what they can do right now. "The CCPHD assumes that COVID-19 is in the community and continue to urge residents to take the necessary precautions such as practicing everyday prevention measures like frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneeze"