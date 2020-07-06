Services Tuesday for Local Sports Legend Carl Angelo

A graveside service will be held Tuesday for Battle Creek sports legend Carl Angelo. Angelo died Wednesday at the age of 88.

Angelo, a baseball and basketball star in high school, graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1950. After serving in the army, Angelo decided to stay in Battle Creek to work in the family business, Angelo’s Restaurant, across from Bailey Park, and to raise his growing family. Angelo never stopped playing baseball.

His amateur baseball career spanned 53 years. His career record is 353 wins and 69 losses — an amazing .831 win percentage. He had 13 no-hitters! Angelo pitched his last game at age 70. He’s been enshrined in several halls of fame, including the Michigan Amateur Sports Hall of Fame and the prestigious Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Nichols Field where Angelo pitched so many games, and across the street is where his restaurant was located.

Angelo, the son of Macedonian immigrants, was a talented musician, and played the music of his family's native country.

A service for Carl will be held outside the chapel mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2435 Territorial Road, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/event/147654. A gathering to celebrate Carl's life will be held at a later date after the COVID pandemic. If you attend the service we ask you practice social distancing and wear a mask, if possible.

Read more about Carl's life and family here.