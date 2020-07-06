Kalamazoo Ribfest 2020 Is Back On For July

Earlier this year because of the Covid-19 situation, we at Townsquare Media had to make the unfortunate announcement that we had to cancel our normal Ribfest weekend. The annual 3-day event which is normally held at Arcadia Creek Festival site was just impossible to put on this year because os social distancing measures. But now we have some exciting news. We have managed to arrange a Virtual Ribfest 2020 event that's going to be a bunch of fun.

We will be hosting all of your favorite LOCAL Ribfest vendors at Gull Meadow Farms for a Food Truck event on Saturday, July 18th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

As of now, the food truck lineup is as follows:

▪ Big Moe’s BBQ

▪ Bomba’s BBQ

▪ Virgil BBQ

▪ Ibison Concessions

▪ Not Just an Almond

▪ Blue Plate Food Truck (ice cream stand at Ribfest)

▪ Bleu Burger (not a Ribfest Vendor)

▪ Skinny Kenny’s BBQ

There are no tickets needed to get into the Food Truck event but parking may be charged but all proceeds will go to The Arc Community Advocates. The Farm will also be open with some of your favorite attractions, and those events will be an extra charge.

Rather than live entertainment, there will be a live DJ playing all your favorite music from your local Townsquare Media stations. After the Food Truck event is finished, the Virtual Ribfest will go into affect, where you'll have the opportunity to support Arc Community Advocates and become a Kalamazoo Menu Member as save money at many local food businesses. More info will be released on that soon! Ribfest is back baby!

We will follow all CDC guidelines and request that attendees follow social distancing and wear a mask while in line at the trucks. Each truck will be spread out across 4 acres and eating areas will be sanitized regularly throughout the event. Also, all food trucks must be compliant with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all attendees and staff.