Seven Have Tested Positive at the Laurels of Bedford

The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) and The Laurels of Bedford in Battle Creek, Michigan, operated by Laurel Health Care Company, are experiencing several positive COVID-19 reported cases.

As of 9:30am on Thursday, April 9, there were a total of seven laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving four residents and three staff members. The impacted residents are receiving supportive treatment in an isolated section of the facility or have been transported to the hospital. The affected staff members are currently off-site and will not be returning to work until cleared to do so, consistent with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Laurels has informed family members of the confirmed cases and is working closely with the CCPHD to provide support regarding case investigation, infection prevention, healthcare worker safety assessments, and personal protective equipment needs. Residents and staff members are monitored and screened daily for symptoms.

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. If you have questions specific to The Laurels of Bedford, please call 269-968-2296 or visit www.laurelsofbedford.com.