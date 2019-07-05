Several Michigan Beaches Closed Due to Contamination

If you are trying to stay cool this holiday weekend, read this before heading to the beach.

Quite a few Michigan beaches are closed this weekend due to contamination levels. Whether high bacteria counts from storm runoff or other factors, beachgoers might run into beach closed signs.

As of July 4th, here are the beaches that are closed:

Reed Lake in Oakland County. The public access site has been closed since June 19th for high bacteria levels. Ross Lake, Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County. High bacteria levels have kept this beach closed since June 26th. Campbell Lake in Kalamazoo County's Comstock Park. St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County. This one is especially sad for me as we used to go to this beach all the time when I was a kids. The Fireworks on the 4th of July were awesome. Eagle Lake in Oakland County. Lake St. Helen in Roscommon County. Lake Gogebic in Gogebic County. I don't know where that is either. Quarry Beach at Central Park in Schoolcraft County.

Enjoy the weekend and try to find somewhere to stay cool.

Source: MLive