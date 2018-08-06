Severe storms move through Calhoun, Eaton Counties Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T-storm Warning for Calhoun County in effect until 2:30pm and southern Eaton County until 2:15pm

At 1:24pm, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brownlee Park to 5 miles east of Climax, moving east at 30 mph.

60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured.

Locations impacted include... Albion... Marshall... Battle Creek... Homer... Brownlee Park... Marengo... Pine Creek... Ceresco... Charlotte... Eaton Rapids... Bellevue... Olivet... Brookfield...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes are occurring with this storm. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

