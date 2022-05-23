Two Ways You Can Help People In Gaylord After The Tornado

On Friday Gaylord, Michigan was hit by an EF-3 tornado which packed damaging winds up to 140 miles per hour. The twister left behind a path of destruction, and after the dust had settled two people were confirmed dead and an additional 44 people were hospitalized. If you're looking to help out, there are several ways you can do so below.

When Did The Gaylord, Michigan Tornado Happen?

According to WZZM-13, at 3:38 p.m. on Friday afternoon the National Weather Service (NWS) in Gaylord, Michigan issued a tornado warning for Antrim and Ostego counties. Minutes later at 3:41 p.m., the tornado was spotted on the ground and moving toward Gaylord.

Warning Video Below Contains NSFW Language

The damage was so bad from the EF-3 tornado that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency in Otsego County.

Drone Footage Of The Damage Done By The EF-3 Tornado In Gaylord, Michigan

How Can You Help People In Gaylord, Michigan?

The Ostego County United Way has several ways you can help out.

-Make a donation to the Ostego County Disaster Relief

A message on Ostego County United Way said: Our community has faced unimaginable loss. OCUW is responding to immediate basic needs. However, one of our affordable housing complexes has been destroyed. United Way is still responding to the needs of the pandemic. People are currently suffering from high gas prices and expensive food prices, and now we have many who are displaced from their homes. Our response to this loss will not be a sprint; it is a marathon. We have volunteers working to clean the physical debris. Your donation, however, will help us to sustain our neighbors with emergency response long after the physical debris is cleared.

-Volunteer with clean up and other things that are needed by clicking here

