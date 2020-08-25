Sewer Work in Fort Custer Begins Wednesday

The orange barrels have made their way west of Battle Creek's city center for an infrastructure project that will kick off on Wednesday.

The City of Battle Creek announced Tuesday, August 25th that a failing sanitary sewer line that lies underneath Dickman Road at Clark Road has failed and the line is being replaced starting August 26th.

The project is part of City's Infrastructure Improvement Project for 2020. It's the second project, following the replacement of a line along Pheasant Run in July.

There will be three lane shifts in particular that will span the project -

August 26-28 - The right turn lane on eastbound Dickman Road at Clark Road will be closed.

August 31-September 2 - A lane shift on westbound Dickman Road to northbound Clark Road will be in place.

September 3-5 - The passing lane on westbound Dickman Road at Clark Road will be closed.

The construction barrels will start to delineate the traffic shifts on Dickman Road at Hill Brady Road. The City asks drivers to use caution while driving through the construction zones.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, September 5th, weather permitting. The Michigan Department of Transportation has authorized the construction to be in place along Dickman (M-96) through September 12th.