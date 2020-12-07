Skiing a Must in Michigan, Pandemic or Not

The ski season is upon us, and for some it's a great relief to be able to get back outside and hit the slopes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, outside is the best side, and we're already beginning to molt by having to stay indoors. So, bring on the ski slopes. Okay, but how about some snow, too.

There may not be snow on the slopes quite yet, but Michigan ski resorts are gearing up for the new season in the midst of a pandemic with added safety features.

Michigan ski resorts up north have already been getting some snow, and, of course, are making snow. Around here...no snow...yet...but they are able to make their own. However, there will be COVID-19 restrictions and changes.

In talking to the folks at Bittersweet and Treetops Resort in Gaylord, they are building outdoor ticket booths. To keep people distant, there won’t be any hanging out in the lodge and anywhere you can’t keep six feet apart, face coverings will be required.

They both say that you will not be able to ride and share lifts with people you didn't come with. And if you're taking a lesson, take it with the group that you came with.

Treetops says lodging will remain open on a limited basis as precautions are being taken to limit capacity as well as step up cleaning protocols to get ready for greater capacity as the Christmas Holiday nears. As for Ski Operations, they continue to work towards a December 18th opening date should the weather allow them to do so. And, that weekend, December 18 - 20, will be a FREE SKI WEEKEND at Treetops and the Gaylord area! Log on to Treetops HERE for all the information!

It’s going to be a different winter season, ski resorts just want patience so everyone can be safe while having fun.

Fox 17 reported that while each ski resort will require face coverings, they will all have different protocols, the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association is urging people to check the website of where they're visiting ahead of time, so they know what to expect before they go.