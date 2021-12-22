Top 7 Affordable Snowbird Destinations that are NOT in Florida

Some Michiganders love to get away from the cold and the snow. Each year, retirees flock to warmer climes in the Sunshine State. Consider these alternatives.

While getting there can be half the fun, most times the biggest cost of a vacation is a place to stay. Find a deal on lodging and you can stretch your vacation budget, fun, and relaxation to the maximum, Snowbirds love to fly south to escape the Michigan winter, and they need a place to stay while the cold lingers in the Mitten for months on end. Florida is by far the most popular destination, but what about the alternatives? Explore new horizons with these 7 places that made tipping.com's list of most affordable snowbird destinations.

Pahoa, Hawaii

You've always heard that Hawaii is expensive, right? You can stay in paradise on the big island for as little as $58 a night

Charleston, South Carolina

You don't have to go as far south as Florida to enjoy a pleasant winter climate. Charleston is perfect for golfers and history buffs.

Bella Vista, Arkansas

You'd probably expect to see Arizona on a list like this, but Arkansas? They say "the untouched natural beauty of this place makes it one of the country's best-kept secrets."

Tucson, Arizona

Here's Arizona! You'll never hear someone say, "it's not the heat, it's the humidity" in the Grand Canyon State.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Gone to Carolina in my mind... While historic Charleston is known for its pre-Civil War architecture and deep roots, Hilton Head is a golfers utopia.

Sedona, Arizona

Your dollar goes farther in the desert as another Arizona town makes the list.

Pawley's Island, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach and the crowds are a quick day trip away. Spend your time relaxing on the island away from it all.

So, looking at data and rentals from VRBO, Booking.com, Expedia, TripAdvisor, and other vacation rental sites, these are the most affordable places that are not in Florida. Next year, the list may be the top vacation destinations that are not Florida, Arizona, or South Carolina. Keep reading to learn how to save up for that retirement lifestyle as a snowbird.

