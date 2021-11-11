Earlier this year we announced the unfortunate news that the Snowden Sunset Lanes were officially closing. In a statement released by the owner, they expressed their sorrow for having to close their doors for good after so many years of faithful support from the community:

So rumors can be stopped. We are officially closing. Thank you to all the bowlers that have supported us through the last 14 years. It has been an interesting venture to say the least. We just couldn't recover after being shut down for most of our season. Best wishes to all. From the Snowdens. Thank you.

Becoming The New Owners

September came around, and the lanes decided they would re-open for the fall season, but it's recently been made public that the owners of the building are now looking to sell the bowling alley in the hopes that the business can once again thrive under new ownership, as the current owner pointed out:

Established leagues running now and looking at adding one to two more. Two high schools use as their home houses, Middle school PE classes come in every semester. Really the only entertainment center within 20 mi.

On top of all that, the alley has a two-bedroom apartment in the basement, which is currently being used for storage but can be updated. You could potentially live in a bowling alley and bowl anytime you want. How dope is that? Let's show you around the place...