Saginaw Township Schools Closed Last Monday Due To Reactions To Covid Booster Shot

This one certainly flew under the radar of many news organizations, I wonder why? You would think this would be big news and Michigan crack reporters would be all over this with screaming headlines. I did see some reports on this but not as many as you would have thought.

Last Monday, November 8th the Saginaw Township Community Schools put out the following news release on their website:

“STCS Schools Closed Monday, November 8th All Saginaw Township Schools will be closed today, Monday, November 8th, due to a staffing shortage. Staff members will not report. Child care and after-school programs (including swim school) are cancelled. The Board of Education meeting will still take place. A large number of our staff had a negative reaction to the COVID booster shot given at a voluntary clinic over the weekend, resulting in absences today. There is a substitute teacher/staff shortage throughout the state, further complicating the availability to cover those absences.”

That is not only big news but I would call it huge news.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots are the exact same formula as the original two-shot dose. Pfizer is also the exact same dose and Moderna is half of the original dose.

The CDC reported the following:

“12,591 v-safe registrants who completed a health check-in survey after all 3 doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, 79.4% and 74.1% reported local or systemic reactions, respectively, after the third dose; 77.6% and 76.5% reported local or systemic reactions after the second dose, respectively.”

I know that people have experienced what the CDC says are the most common side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shot are which are: pain at the injection site, muscle pain, fatigue, headache, fever, chills, and nausea. I have not heard of such a large number of people experiencing these side effects in such severe pain that they needed to take time off from work and shut down the business or school.

I hope this does not become a trend. Our students are already greatly behind on their education due to the large period of time most public schools were closed and then switching to online classes that most children did not learn much from.

