Some Michigan Phone Numbers Now Require 10-Digit Dialing

I was surprised that many people thought you needed to dial the area code you live in to call someone in your own area code here in Michigan. You did not, but now you may need to for a large chunk of Michigan.

According to the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) starting yesterday Sunday, October 24th all telephone numbers in Michigan's 616, 810, 906 and 989 area codes will have to include an area code with every local call. This includes both landlines and cell phones. This is known as 10-digit dialing.

Why?

They are getting ready for the rollout of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline code which will start July 16, 2022.

From MPSC

According to the MPSC:

In many area codes across the country, including in Michigan, 988 is already used as the prefix, or first three digits after the area code of a customer's telephone number. In order for 988 to dial directly to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, any area code that includes the 988 prefix must transition from 7-digit dialing (dialing without the area code) to 10-digit dialing (area code with the telephone number).”

What else should you keep, in mind with these area codes?

According to MPSC, you may need to change or program the following:

life safety systems or medical monitoring devices

PBX business telephone systems

fax machines

internet dial-up numbers

fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates

speed dialers

mobile or other wireless phone contact lists

call forwarding settings, and

voicemail services and other similar functions.

There is more great information provided by MPSC, Read their statement to find out other things to consider.