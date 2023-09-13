Southwest Michigan Just Might Be Home to the State’s Best Pumpkin Patch

Ring in the spooky season and cuffing season with the tried and true pumpkin patch. As the weather turns a bit colder and we creep toward Halloween on the calendar, the pumpkin themes are already taking over.

With that in mind, it's time to start scouting out a spot to enjoy a peaceful time at a pumpkin patch. Whether it's a date, a family affair, or a chance to fill out your Instagram page, pumpkin patches are nearly a necessity in your Fall activity itinerary.

Michigan has excellent Fall weather and a plethora of local farms that feature pumpkin patches for the public to enjoy. But the best one might be in Kalamazoo's backyard here in Southwest Michigan.

I scoured Google for the highest-rated pumpkin patches and the result for the top pumpkin patch in that regard wasn't particularly close. With a 4.6-star rating on over 1,500 reviews, Gull Meadow Farms in Richland just might be Michigan's best pumpkin patch spot. No other pumpkin patch I saw had a higher rating with even half as many reviews.

There's no doubt Gull Meadow Farms gets a boost for having such a wide variety of events and activities stretching beyond the pumpkin patch and picking. These guys have a cannon that shoots pumpkins nearly 100 feet. And they'll use it to shoot candy for Halloween too! Gull Meadow Farms' year-round activity list is impressive, but we're here to talk pumpkins.

The pumpkin season arrives a bit later in September, which is when you can expect the Gull Meadow to start setting up the patches for you and yours to sift through for the perfect pumpkin. Of course, it carries through the month of October into Halloween.

Of course, there are other patches in the area that deserve a nod. So, here's a look at some of the best pumpkin patches in Southwest Michigan, those with high ratings with at least 100 reviews on Google.

Highly Rated Pumpkin Patches in Southwest Michigan These pumpkin patches sprinkled across Southwest Michigan have the best ratings on Google.