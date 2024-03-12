The Number 1 Best New Brewery in America is in Michigan

The Mitten State sure loves its beer. Michigan is home to nearly 400 breweries, which is the sixth-most in the United States. Some are nationally recognized like Bell's, but many others are small and local.

With such a welcoming environment for breweries, new ones are bound to consistently pop up. It's tough to hit the ground running with a new business, but one new Michigan brewery did just that.

USA Today recently released its choice for the top 10 new breweries in America and a small-town Michigan brewery took the number one spot. Seedz Brewery out of Union Pier, Michigan, earned the spot with their specialized slow pours of locally sourced brews.

Seedz is run by Ryan Ziarko from New Buffalo, Michigan. According to the brewery's website, their beer is crafted with 100% local grain from Empire Malting, Sugar Creek Malting Company, and Granor Farms while their hops are grown by Howe Farms and Hop Head Farms, all local to Southwest Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Seedz has been operating since 2021 off the shores of Lake Michigan. They are known for their small-batch brews inspired by German and Belgian styles. Their slow pours bring the most out of their beer, taking up to seven minutes to pour, to give that classic pillow cloud of foam topping the beer.

Union Pier is a small town with roughly 600 people calling it home. Still, Seedz is on the map as a great place to stop near the state line just off I-94. They don't currently serve food, but you are welcome to bring in outside food to pair with your beer selection.

20 Ways To Open A Beer Bottle Without A Bottle Opener Gallery Credit: Leon Faraday via YouTube