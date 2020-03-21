Spectrum Health has announced West Michigan's first death related to COVID-19. A man in his 70s passed away Saturday at a Spectrum Health hospital.

This is the seventh death related to the novel coronavirus in the state of Michigan. All of the other deaths have occurred in the Detroit area.

Spectrum operates fourteen hospitals around West Michigan. They've been offering free virtual screenings as well as triage tents outside of their hospitals in Grand Rapids for those experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Earlier Saturday, it was announced that there are 787 confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan.

In response to the virus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made an executive order Saturday evening that will close down salons, spas, tattoo parlors and more through April 13.