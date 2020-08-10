St. Joseph County Animal Control Asks For Donations And Patience

The St. Joseph County Animal Control is asking for donations and patience after taking in over 150 cats and kittens from a hoarding situation.

Early last week Park Township authorities received a tip about a potential cat hoarding situation. A search warrant was obtained and over 150 cats and kittens were rescued from the residence. Now the St. Joseph County Animal Control is tasked with their care and medical needs on top of the needs of the animals that were already in their charge.

To say this county agency has its hands full would be an understatement. This situation has placed an extreme burden on St. Joseph Animal Control. Due to the sheer number of cats and kittens seized, the St. Joseph County Animal Control has had to seek additional help from surrounding agencies including; Kalamazoo County SPCA and the Cass County Animal Control Agency. They have also had more local volunteers.

Besides the public's patience during this time, they could really use donations.

We are in need of wet and dry kitten food, litter, pee pads, laundry detergent, and bleach. We are also in need of gently used baby blankets. If you would like to donate, please bring it directly to Animal Control. If no one is available you can leave it outside of the gate.

The St. Joseph County Animal Control is closed to the public at this time. So if you wish to make a donation to the facility, located at 652 East Main Street in Centreville, you are asked to leave the items outside the gate if an employee or volunteer is not available to help. The items needed most are wet and dry kitten food, litter, pee pads, laundry detergent, bleach, and new or gently used baby blankets.

Those hoping to adopt will need to call ahead 269-467-6475, extension 4 to set up an appointment.

The case remains under investigation.