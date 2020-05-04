Starlink Satellite Flyover Triggers Kalamazoo UFO Reports

The SpaceX Starlink satellite train sure looks like a UFO convoy if you don't know what you are looking at. There may be another chance to see it this week.

"Look! Up in the sky..." It was not a bird, a plane, Superman nor even Underdog that had Kalamazoo talking. Late at night on Sunday, May 3, a Reddit poster reported seeing "15-20 planes? UFOs? something? all traveling very fast heading northeast. What was that?" It didn't take long before the unidentified flying objects were identified as Starlink. "Gotta be Starlink. Saw it the other night and was convinced this was it and the aliens were coming. Then I googled and it all made sense!."

We did some Googling too...

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide satellite Internet access. The constellation will consist of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), working in combination with ground transceivers. SpaceX also plans to sell some of the satellites for military, scientific, or exploratory purposes. -Wikipedia

The satellite train will be flying over again in the next few days, but visibility is limited and you won't have much of a chance to see it for yourself. Watch the video of a European flyover in April below and, if you love this kind of thing and don't want to miss it next time, enter your email here to get notified the next time it passes overhead.