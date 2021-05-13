Start Screaming! Cedar Point Opens Its Gates on Friday

Coaster people, rejoice. All people, rejoice. Friday, May 14th, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio opens up for the weekend, and for the season, and it's another step to getting things back to good.

So every fan of Millennium Force, of funnel cakes, of Planet Snoopy, even the beach at Cedar Point, though, c'mon, it's May, it'll look pretty, but only the most intrepid would even think about jumping in. All these things return Friday with Cedar Point's 2021 season and the kick-off event, the Frontier Festival. Cedar Point says Frontier Festival this weekend and next and then daily May 28 through June 13.

Cedar Point has set May 28th for the debut of its new Snake River Expedition family river adventure ride. Cedar Point is also making good on its missed 150th-anniversary celebration, which the pandemic forced them to postpone. That big celebration will start on Saturday, June 26. Cedar Point's website is the best place to get up-to-date information.

“The world needs more fun right now, and our team is ecstatic to welcome guests back to the park for a summer of new memories. With safety of guests and associates as our top priority, it’s time to get back to the things we know and love, including traditions with family and friends at Cedar Point. - Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point via release.

