State Police Looking for Suspect with Stolen Items From Adult Store

Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are looking for a woman that stole items from an adult store in Branch County in January.

Authorities learned that the woman had taken items from the Lion’s Den Adult Bookstore on Jonesville Road near I-69 in Girard Township, just north of Coldwater. According to the State Police's release, the incident occurred around January 9th.

Video surveillance has identified the suspect as a white woman in her mid-30’s with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray knee-high boots, a pink top and a tan purse. She was also seen wearing a blue medical face covering and spotted driving a gray Pontiac Grand Am.

If you have any details on this case, contact the Marshall post of the Michigan State Police at (269) 558-0500.