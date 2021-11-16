If you grew up in Michigan, the J. L. Hudson's department store was part of your holiday season, especially in Detroit. From the parades to holiday displays, and of course visits with Santa himself, Hudson's was the Midwest Macy's at Christmastime.

Once the tallest and second-largest department store in the country, the Detroit Hudson's location took up a city block at 2 million square feet of space. It was where everyone went to shop and enjoy the holiday season. Hudson’s also hosted Detroit’s first Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1924, which continued until the demise of the mega department store in 1983. Keeping with tradition, the parade was sponsored for years by furniture retailer Art Van, then Gardner-White, and is now known as America's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

With the closing of Hudson's in Detroit, and the implosion of the once massive building on October 24, 1998, much of the nostalgia of Christmas in the city ( Detroit) was lost. For many, like myself, it was a little piece of our childhood gone.

This holiday season the Detroit Historical Museum is opening a special exhibit, Hudson’s Holidays. According to the website, "The exhibition will feature a selection of must-see items from the Detroit Historical Society collection, including the toys and decor that made the holidays at Hudson’s so magical, the fashions and accessories that made the store a year-round shopping destination and some artifacts from the downtown store that evoke the massive building’s distinctive features."

You can enjoy a little step back in time starting November 18 through January 30, 2022. Through December, the museum will offer free admission on Sundays to Hudson’s Holidays from 1-5 p.m. For more information click here.