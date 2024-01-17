The Detroit Lions have finally won a home playoff game and are on top of the football world. The fanbase for the franchise has always been passionate, but now those fans really have something to cheer for.

One aspect that came out of the Lions' win over the Los Angeles Rams was the fanbase's support for quarterback Jared Goff. While it did seem to come at a bit of an unnecessary expense of former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who can blame a fanbase for having a bit more love for the guy who did win a playoff game for their team?

While it's been a slow build for Goff in his three seasons in Detroit, he's organically won over the fanbase and is playing great football at the moment. Shouldn't it go without saying that he would be the single most popular player in the entire state?

And if not him, maybe someone like Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown or even Taylor Decker? Ironically, that just isn't the case.

Using Google Analytics and search data, Betting Sites determined the five most popular players in each state across the country. The results in Michigan are a bit surprising, even if they follow the trends of many other states.

The most popular NFL player in Michigan is actually Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. One of the greatest of all time at his position, much of his Google searches may have to do with who he's dating - Taylor Swift, one of the most famous people on the planet. Kelce was the most popular player in 31 states, far and away more than the next player.

Ironically, that next player is the second most popular player in the country, though he's one you'd think Michigan would hate search rather than adore him. That's former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now a New York Jet, Rodgers is one of the more controversial players in the league and had an interesting story surrounding him in his exit from Green Bay and injury early in his first game for the Jets.

The third most popular player in Michigan is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's arguably the best quarterback in the league, so it's no surprise to see him pop up somewhere in the state's top 5.

Coming in at No. 4 is the only Detroit Lion - Jared Goff.

Sure, it's possible the efforts in the study were flawed in a way. After all, the trio of Kelce, Rodgers and Mahomes shows up for most states' top 5. Yeah, they're popular overall, but the most adored within the state? I doubt it.

