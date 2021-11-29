Grinch Steals Joy, Cash, and More from Small Portage Business

Do you recognize the person who robbed a locally owned business in Portage ahead of Small Business Saturday?

Ahead of one of the busiest days of the year, a small locally owned Portage business was robbed. ChocolaTea has been a staple in Portage, Michigan for 13 years. The business is a family-owned local business that employs numerous individuals from the community.

When staff went to open doors on Saturday, November 27, 2021, they were greeted with a broken door and a week's worth of cash deposits gone. Now the owners are hoping someone will recognize the culprit who was captured on security footage in the act.

Do you recognize this person?

Courtesy of ChocolaTea

Courtesy of ChocolaTea

In a post to the ChocolaTea social media page, they ask for help identifying the person responsible. You can view the post below as well as find a video of the incident within the comments of the post.

With everything businesses have been through the last two holiday seasons, it's made each item sold that much more important. Not only are our small businesses battling worldwide sales on the internet, but they also have to combat thefts locally.

Many small businesses were forced to close due to pandemic-related restrictions. ChocolaTea managed to temporally pivot how they serve its customers to stay open.

Thankfully ChocolaTea will be able to remain open and the theft will hopefully remain a bump in the holiday road.

As you head out to do your holiday shopping, I would like to encourage you to remember these small businesses that are unique to our communities. Every dollar you spend at a locally owned business generally stays in the community.

