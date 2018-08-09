Suspects Sought After Kalamazoo Armed Robbery Thursday

Kalamazoo Police are looking for suspects after an armed robbery that took place early Thursday morning.

The KDPS says that around 1am Thursday, a Kalamazoo resident was approached by two men in the area of South Pitcher St. and Walnut St. The men allegedly hit him with an object, and stole his wallet at gun point before fleeing on foot.

Police brought in a K-9 Unit in an attempt to track the suspects, and three subjects were contacted by law enforcement in a perimeter around the scene. However, it's not certain whether any of those subjects were actually involved in the crime.

The victim was treated at the hospital afterwards, with facial injuries.

The suspects are described as black men in their late teens or early 20s, with thin builds. They were both wearing blue jeans, white sneakers, and t-shirts. One suspect, the one with long, shoulder length braided hair, was the one holding a silver pistol.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the KDPS or Silent Observer.